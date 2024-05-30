ECSO Investigating Shots Fired Incident In Century

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shots fired incident Wednesday night in Century.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 200 block of Hilltop Road. A resident told deputies that they heard four to six shots outside their home and heard someone yell “where you at”. Deputies found four 9mm shell casings in the driveway at a nearby residence, and a cell phone was also located at the wood line in the backyard.

The ECSO discovered the front door on a nearby trailer was not closed all the way and cleared the residence, finding no one inside.

Deputies were unable to locate bullet holes in the trailer. A check of area hospitals did not locate a victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.