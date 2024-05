Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month for April.

They are:

Kindergarten: Calee Flowers and Jayceon Jackson

First Grade: Wyatt Koski and Remi Macks

Second Grade: Vera Fularz and Myah Gill

Third Grade: Myra Gill and Suzi Pope

Fourth Grade: Aubree Price and Corbin Strawbridge

Fifth Grade: Charley Cooley and Antonia Hayes

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.