Bond Set Over Half Million For Armed Cantonment Man That Allegedly Broke Into Estranged Wife’s Home

May 31, 2024

A Cantonment man remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with a bond seat at over a half million dollars after allegedly breaking into his estranged wife’s home where she was inside with her sister.

Dwight Wendel Boutwell, 61, was charged armed burglary of a dwelling, staking, aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, violation of a protection order and two counts of false imprisonment.

Boutwell was armed with a machete when he entered a home occupied by his estranged wife and sister-in-law, threatening to hit his wife with a shovel and holding both of them against their will, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. He also broke a water heater inside the house and held both women against their will after harassing both for a period of time, the report states.

Boutwell locked himself inside the residence before deputies arrived, and they made forceable entry, the report continues.

After he was placed under arrest and into the back of an ECSO Tahoe, Boutwell banged his head into a vehicle parturition, deputies said. He was transported by Escambia County EMS to Baptist Hospital for treatment before being booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Boutwell remained jailed with bond set $547,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 