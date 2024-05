Aldersgate Church Selling Pulled Pork Lunches Today In Molino

Looking for a good Saturday lunch?

Aldersgate Methodist Women will be serving pulled pork sandwich lunches this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The lunches include coleslaw, chips, and brownies. Plates are available for eat- in, drive-thru or take-out. The cost is $10 each.

Aldersgate is located at 6915 Highway 29 in Molino, just south of the Highway 97 intersection.