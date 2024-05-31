Additional Murder, Firearms Charges For Atmore Man After Ballistics Testing

The Atmore Police Department said Thursday that 22-year-old Isiah Finney has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for shootings in September 2023 and April 2024.

On April 18, the U.S. Marshal’s Service located and arrested Finney age 22 in reference to several active felony warrants in reference to incidents that occurred in in Atmore in September and November of 2023. Finney left the Atmore area and was tracked by the marshals as he made his way back to Atmore, police said.

The Atmore Police Department develop Finney as their suspect for shooting at an occupied vehicle before fleeing. APD said they recovered firearms from his vehicle along with other evidence.

In April, he was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on outstanding warrants for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, attempting to elude a police officer, and possession of marijuana second degree. An additional new charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon was added at the time of his arrest.

He remains jailed without bond.