Mr. Leonard Stanley, age 96, passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Atmore, Alabama. He was a native and lifelong resident of Atmore, Alabama. He was a faithful member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church.

Mr. Stanley proudly served in the United States Army, a very active member of the Atmore VFW and American Legion, doing many fish fries and many other activities throughout the years. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman, he also enjoyed square dancing as member of Escambia Squares, he also attended many dances with the VFW and American Legion. He was a very skilled carpenter, loved spending time with family especially when they could all go camping. Watching westerns and ballgames was also something he loved to do to pass the time. He greatly enjoyed spending time at his river camp and all the time he could spend on the water fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Watt and Ruby Bell Stanley; wife, Kathryn Watford Stanley; son, Ronald Stanley; great-granddaughter Anna Grace Faith Stanley; two brothers, Cecil Stanley and Aubrey Stanley; sister, Gertrude Childress.

Mr. Stanley is survived by his daughter Carolyn (Charlie) Woods of Atmore, Alabama; brother, Windom Stanley of Spanish Fort, Alabama; three grandchildren Sharlie Terry of Atmore, Alabama, Scotty (Toshia) Woods of Uriah, Alabama, Robbie (Jennifer) Stanley of Atmore, Alabama; three great-grandchildren, Robert Stanley, Colton Stanley and Ava Woods.

Funeral service will be held Monday, June 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Dr. Tommy Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2024 from 9:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Greg Stanley, Ricky Stanley, Sammy Day, Robbie Stanley, Robert Stanley and Randy Day.