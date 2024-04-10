Wind Damage Reported Near Pine Forest High School

Wind damage was reported Wednesday afternoon in Escambia County. Multiple trees and utility line were reported down in the area of Pine Forest High School, closing the intersection.

A tree reportedly fell on a mobile home at the nearby Pine Forest Mobile Home Park.

Power outages were reported in the area.

A tornado warning was in effect at the time of the damage. The National Weather Service will work to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or just strong winds.

So far, there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

Escambia County Schools were closed Wednesday, so there were no issues at nearby Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary and George Stone Technical College.

Pictured: Trees and debris in the roadway at Community and Longleaf Drives. School buses can be seen in the background at Pine Forest High School. The school was closed on Wednesday. Photo courtesy WEAR 4 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.