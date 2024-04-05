WFHS Slides Past Northview Varsity; JV Battles To A Tie

West Florida 5, Northview 1 (Varsity)

The West Florida Jaguars defeated the Northview Chiefs 5-1 in varsity action Thursday night in Bratt.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Grayson Phillips earned the win for the Jags, allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven and walking one over seven innings.

Jase Portwood took the loss for the Chiefs, going six innings while surrendering five runs and nine hits, walking two and striking out seven.

Phillips had two RBIs for WFHS. Jaxson Cramer, Dax Robbins, and Connor Powers each contributed two hits.

Brady Smith and Dane King had one hit each for the Chiefs.

Northview will host Pine Forest MOnday at 6:30 p.m. West Florida will travel to Crestview Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 2:30.

West Florida 4, Northview 4 (JV)

In junior varsity action, Northview and West Florida battled to a 4-4 tie after five innings Thursday afternoon in Bratt.

J Boutwell opened on the mound for the Chiefs, giving up four hits and four runs while walking four and striking out five over four and one-third innings. G Harrison closed, tossing two-thirds of the final inning giving up no hits and no runs while striking out two and walking one.

Ayden Crabtree, Brayden Gindl, Easten Odom and Nate Jones each had one hit for Northview.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.