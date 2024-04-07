Western Gate Soccer Showdown Brings SEC Teams to North Escambia Area (With Gallery)

April 7, 2024

Escambia County residents had a chance to experience action Saturday between three top ranked Southeastern Conference schools as they competed in the Western Gate Soccer Showdown at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park off 10 Mile Road.

The inaugural Western Gate Collegiate Soccer Showdown featured matchups between the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers with free admission.

Young soccer players and fans were thrilled to meet the soccer players during fan autograph sessions. The SEC players autographed team photos, jerseys, soccer balls and shoes as they interacted with fans.

For more photos, including the Mississippi State vs. LSU game, click here.

The 2024 SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament will return to Escambia County November 3-10. The top 12 SEC women’s soccer teams will compete for their championship at the Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 