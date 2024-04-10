Wahoos Blanked By Biscuits In First Loss of Season

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos began their road schedule with a shutout loss on Tuesday night, falling 9-0 to the Montgomery Biscuits.

Jonathan Bermúdez (L, 0-1) allowed only two runs over 5.0 innings, but things got out of hand in an ugly seven-run sixth inning against the Pensacola bullpen.

Eight Montgomery hits, four of which glanced off the gloves of Blue Wahoos infielders, made for a rocky season debut for reliever Josan Méndez in the frame.

The Pensacola offense managed only five hits, all singles, against the Montgomery pitching staff. Ben Peoples (W, 1-0) pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut.

Paul McIntosh was a bright spot for the Blue Wahoos, going 2-for-4 to increase his batting average to .462 through the season’s first four games.