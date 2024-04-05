Tate Softball’s Strike Out Cancer Game Is Friday

Tate Aggie softball’s annual Strike Out Cancer Game will be this Friday.

The Lady Aggies will now host the West Florida Jaguars on April 5 at 5 p.m. for junior varsity and 6 p.m. on varsity.

Full concessions, fish dinners, egg rolls and more will be available for purchase. All gate fees, concessions and donations will benefit the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

The games were originally set for March 22 but were rescheduled due to weather.

Last year, the Lady Aggies presented a $27,755 donation to the American Cancer Society from the event.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery from last year’s game, click here. (Strike Out Cancer event photos are first, followed by game action.)

Pictured top: The Tate Lady Aggies Softball team presented their annual Strike Out Cancer donation last year. Pictured below: The Strike Out Cancer game March 31, 2023 at Tate High School. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.