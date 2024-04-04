Sunny, Near 70 Today; Chilly Lower 40s Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.