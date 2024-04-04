Sunny, Near 70 Today; Chilly Lower 40s Tonight
April 4, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
