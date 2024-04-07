One Injured In Highway 97 Davisville Crash

One person was injured when a Kia crashed in a culvert on Highway 97 in Davisville Saturday morning.

The crash happened south of the Piggly Wiggly and the Florida/Alabama state line at Atmore. The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol also responded.

FHP is continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.