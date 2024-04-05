Northview Lady Chiefs Come From Behind To Beat The Jay Royals

The Northview Lady Chiefs battled back from a four-run deficit defeat the Jay Royals 6-4 Thursday night in Royal territory.

The Royals were first on the board with a 2 RBI Morgan Barrow homerun to right field. Jay increased their lead in the bottom of the third when Kaylee Gilbreath singled and Brooklyn Sorrells scored.

A Jamison Gilman double and a single rom Riley Brookes for Northview tied it up at 4-4 in the top of the seventh. With doubles in the top of the eighth from Avery Stukey and Mikayla McAnally, the Chies pulled head with a 6-4 lead.

Gilman led things off in the circle for the Lady Chiefs, giving up five hits and four runs in four and one-third innings while striking out one and walking three. McAnally went three and two-third innings in relief, surrendering one hit, walking one and striking out three.

Layna Lowery opened for Jay, giving up four hits and one run in six innings, walking one and striking out three. C Carroll finished, surrendering six hits and four runs while striking out one and walking none in two innings.

The Northview Chiefs will host the Escambia Gators Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Jay will host T.R. Miller on April 9.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.