Northview Chiefs Wallop Escambia Gators 16-1 In Four Friday Innings

April 6, 2024

The Northview Lady Chiefs walloped the Escambia Lady Gators 16-1 in a run-ruled shortened four innings Friday evening in Bratt.

The Chiefs scored 13 runs in in the third inning to secure the big win. Riley Brooks tripped to score three of those runs, two were on an Avery Stucky double, and three were scored on walks.

The Gator led at the end of one, and the Chiefs tied it up in the second when Mikayla McAnally scored.

Stucky started in the circle, giving up just one hit and one run in two innings, walking two and striking out three. Daviona Randolph threw two innings of scoreless ball in relief for the Chiefs, surrendering two hits while striking out three and walking two.

Stuckey and Chloe Ragsdale had two hits each for Northview. Stuckey and Brooks drove in three runs each for NHS.

The sure-handed Chiefs had no errors.

Up next, Northview will be at Choctaw at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

