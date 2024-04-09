Northview Chiefs Eclipse The Pine Forest Eagles (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs eclipsed the Pine Forest Eagles 6-3 Monday night in Bratt.

The Eagles were first on the board to take the lead in the first.

The Chiefs pulled ahead to a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the second on a Colby Pugh triple and scores on Jackson Bridge’s contact on a fielder’s choice, a ground out by Brady Smith and a sacrifice fly from Robbie Bodiford.

Grayden Sheffield opened on the mound for Northview, giving up no hits and two runs over four innings while striking out eight and walking four. Jackson Bridges surrendered four hits and four runs in four innings of relief, striking out three and walking one.

Jase Portwood and Wyatt Scruggs had two hits each for the Chiefs.

Up next, Northview will travel over to T.R. Miller on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

