Military Appreciation Night: Tate Defeats Navarre 6-5

Tate defeated the Navarre Raiders 6-5 Tuesday on the Aggies’ Military Appreciation Night in Cantonment.

Neal Croom earned the win for Tate, giving up five hits and four runs in five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking two. Zane Warrington went for one inning and Nate Conners for one-third of an inning in relief, each giving up one hit.

Cole McNair went 3-3 with three RBIs, and Ketch King went 2-2 for the Aggies. C Hassell added one hit with one RBI.

Tate honored military members Tuesday night and provided free entry with a military identification.

Up next, the Aggies will be at Pace for a 7:00 game Friday night.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.