Military Appreciation Night: Tate Defeats Navarre 6-5

April 10, 2024

Tate defeated the Navarre Raiders 6-5 Tuesday on the Aggies’ Military Appreciation Night in Cantonment.

Neal Croom earned the win for Tate, giving up five hits and four runs in five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking two. Zane Warrington went for one inning and Nate Conners for one-third of an inning in relief, each giving up one hit.

Cole McNair went 3-3 with three RBIs, and Ketch King went 2-2 for the Aggies. C Hassell added one hit with one RBI.

Tate honored military members Tuesday night and provided free entry with a military identification.

Up next, the Aggies will be at Pace for a 7:00 game Friday night.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 