Century Moves Up To $36K To Make Gas Safety Relocation Project Loan Payment
April 5, 2024
The Century Town Council voted this week to transfer up to $36,000 in order to make a loan payment.
The council voted to transfer an amount not to exceed $36,000 in Local Option Sales Tax Funds to make a payment on USDA Rural Development loan for a gas relocation project.
The non-specific “up to” amount approved because the council’s agenda package had two different payments amounts — $36,000 and $32,082 — listed due to a scrivener’s error.
If the full $36,000, the payment would leave a LOST balance of $814,284.87.
Work began on the project in August 20114 on a leaking section of natural gas pipe under Highway 29 in Century, three and a half years since the leak was publicly revealed as a “major public safety issue”. In April 2012, Century signed off on a $1.4 million USDA Rural Development loan to cover the cost of replacing the pipe.
Comments
One Response to “Century Moves Up To $36K To Make Gas Safety Relocation Project Loan Payment”
So someone can’t get an agenda right? Do they owe $32K or $36K. There are just numbers. We can change ‘em and put money in pocket.
Escambia County uses LOST Money for what it was intended by the voters — extras like parks, roads, community centers.
Century uses LOST to pay loans cause they broke.