Century Moves Up To $36K To Make Gas Safety Relocation Project Loan Payment

The Century Town Council voted this week to transfer up to $36,000 in order to make a loan payment.

The council voted to transfer an amount not to exceed $36,000 in Local Option Sales Tax Funds to make a payment on USDA Rural Development loan for a gas relocation project.

The non-specific “up to” amount approved because the council’s agenda package had two different payments amounts — $36,000 and $32,082 — listed due to a scrivener’s error.

If the full $36,000, the payment would leave a LOST balance of $814,284.87.

Work began on the project in August 20114 on a leaking section of natural gas pipe under Highway 29 in Century, three and a half years since the leak was publicly revealed as a “major public safety issue”. In April 2012, Century signed off on a $1.4 million USDA Rural Development loan to cover the cost of replacing the pipe.