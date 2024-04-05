Century Moves Up To $36K To Make Gas Safety Relocation Project Loan Payment

April 5, 2024

The Century Town Council voted this week to transfer up to $36,000 in order to make a loan payment.

The council voted to transfer an amount not to exceed $36,000 in Local Option Sales Tax Funds to make a payment on USDA Rural Development loan for a gas relocation project.

The non-specific “up to” amount approved because the council’s agenda package had two different payments amounts — $36,000 and $32,082 — listed due to a scrivener’s error.

If the full $36,000, the payment would leave a LOST balance of $814,284.87.

Work began on the project in August 20114 on a leaking section of natural gas pipe under Highway 29 in Century, three and a half years since the leak was publicly revealed as a “major public safety issue”. In April 2012, Century signed off on a $1.4 million USDA Rural Development loan to cover the cost of replacing the pipe.

  1. Resident on April 5th, 2024 2:47 am

    So someone can’t get an agenda right? Do they owe $32K or $36K. There are just numbers. We can change ‘em and put money in pocket.

    Escambia County uses LOST Money for what it was intended by the voters — extras like parks, roads, community centers.

    Century uses LOST to pay loans cause they broke.





