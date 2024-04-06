Cancer Sucks: Tate’s Strike Out Cancer Games Surpass $200,000 For The Fight Against Cancer

The first year, they raised $2,550 and didn’t know if they would ever beat that mark.

Friday night, the Tate Aggies surpassed the $200,000 mark over the years at the 14th annual Tate Aggie Softball Strike Out Cancer game. It all benefits the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

“You guys are amazing. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” Tate head coach Melinda Wyatt told a large crowd before the game.

Last year, the game raised $27,755 for the fight against cancer. Friday night’s total had passed $20,000 as donations continued.

“I thought of three things that could probably sum it all up. We hate cancer. Cancer sucks. We need your money.”

“That you to the Tate community,” Escambia Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard said before throwing the ceremonial first pitch. “I want you to know that we hate cancer, cancer sucks, but we love you.”

Survivors and current cancer patients and their families lined up on the field to tell their stories.

“My husband is struggling right now with cholangiocarcinoma bile duct cancer; please say a prayer for my husband,” the first speaker said tearfully.

“I’m Shannon Thompson And I just went through breast cancer and in remission and blessed to be here today.”

“I’m Evan Morgan and I’ve had breast cancer, two, lung, cancers and you’ll be fine, you’ll be fine,” the 1968 Escambia High School graduate reassured the others.

“My name is Natalee Hoffman,” the nine-year-old said as she stood tall in the pitcher’s circle holding a single carnation. “I have kidney cancer. Thank you all very much.”

During the game, the Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Aggies 7-0.

Sydney Scapin earned the win for the Jags, giving up no hits and no runs in seven innings, striking out 17 and walking three. For Tate, Peyton Womack took the loss, surrendering five runs and six hits, striking out four and walking two over four innings. J. Smith closed in the circle for Tate, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out four and walking one.

Brea Holley and Abagayle Cogdill had three hits each for West Florida. Scapin, Holey, Cogdill and Macey Vegas each drove in runs.