Blue Wahoos Get Wild Walkoff To Delight Sellout Crowd With Second Win

by Bill Violan, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Two games into the season, the Blue Wahoos already have a walkoff win.

On a Fireworks Saturday, no less, complete with a bizarre finish.

Pinch-runner Dalvy Rosario, who joined the team earlier in the day, scored on a wild pitch, after advancing on a wild pitch to give the Blue Wahoos a 7-6 victory against the Mississippi Braves, as another sellout crowd celebrated at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

“It’s kind of something I’ve gotten used to,” said Blue Wahoos starting pitcher M.D. Johnson, who worked five solid innings in his outing. “It’s like once we do get to the bottom of the ninth, whether we’re down one, or we are tied, it’s like ‘Who is going to do it? Someone is going to do it.”

In this case, the Blue Wahoos built a 6-3 lead after five innings. But the M-Braves got a pair of runs in the eighth inning. In the top of the ninth, leadoff batter Cade Brunnel drew a walk from Blue Wahoos reliever Matt Pushard. A pinch-runner, Geraldo Quintero was inserted.

Quintero used his speed to steal second, then advanced to third on a fly ball to center. With two outs, two strikes, Yolbert Sanchez tied the game on a ground ball single through the hole between first and second. Pushard got the final out to head into the bottom of the ninth.

Paul McIntosh led off with a walk. Rosario was inserted as a pinch-runner. Jacob Berry swung and missed a third strike from reliever Jorge Juan, but the ball eluded catcher Tyler Tolve, allowing both runners to advance.

Another wild pitch sent Rosario to third and he scored on a wild pitch.

The joyous crowd of 5,038 then watched the season’s first fireworks display.

After playing games to quiet settings on back fields in the Miami Marlins spring training complex, Johnson said the setting the first two games of 2024 has been a welcome change.

“In spring training, everyone is just ready to get to the season,” he said. “You just want to get out of Jupiter. And here, with as much as fans as we have, you don’t have to build up to that energy level. It’s just there.

“The crowds here are amazing. I have been through four levels (of minor leagues) if you count short season in the Marlins system. But the crowds here in Pensacola are absolutely amazing and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”

Earlier in the game, it was a another big night for left fielder Tanner Allen. The Mobile native and former Mississippi State star drove in a run in the first inning, went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored a run.

Shortstop Javier Sanoja had a big hit with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

GAME NOTABLES

The Tiger Point Sports Association celebrated its youth baseball organization with a parade of 200-plus kids on the field during pregame ceremonies.

ON DECK

WHAT: Blue Wahoos Season-Opening Weekend

WHO: Mississippi Braves vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.