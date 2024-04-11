Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained Out in Montgomery; Ice Flyers Playoff Postponed

April 11, 2024

Blue Wahoos

Wednesday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a 7-inning doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery against the Biscuits on Thursday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35.

Ice Flyers

The Pensacola Ice Flyers round one SPHL playoff game against the Peoria Rivermen Wednesday was postponed due to weather until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

