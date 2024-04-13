Big Inning Not Enough As Wahoos Fall 10-6 In Montgomery

April 13, 2024

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos finally broke through offensively on Friday night, but a five-run third inning was quickly erased in a 10-6 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Biscuits pitching staff had allowed only five earned runs all season before Bennett Hostetler doubled off Logan Workman and Dalvy Rosario singled to give the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead. Paul McIntosh followed with an RBI groundout and Zach Zubia blasted his first career Double-A homer to highlight what became a five-run third inning and a 5-0 Blue Wahoos lead.

Staked to an early lead in his Blue Wahoos debut, starter Valente Bellozo (L, 0-1) allowed RBI singles to Dominic Keegan and Tanner Murray before a two-run homer from Heriberto Hernandez tied the game 5-5 in the bottom half of the third inning.

Bob Seymour broke the 5-5 tie in the fourth with a two-run single off Jeff Lindgren. Javier Sanoja singled in the top of the fifth against reliever Sean Hunley (W, 1-0) to draw to within a run, but that was as close as the Blue Wahoos would get.

Montgomery added a run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from Dru Baker, his fourth hit of the night, and a homer from Keegan in the sixth for a 10-6 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery against the Biscuits on SaturEditday. First pitch of game one from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 4:00.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 