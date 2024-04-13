Big Inning Not Enough As Wahoos Fall 10-6 In Montgomery

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos finally broke through offensively on Friday night, but a five-run third inning was quickly erased in a 10-6 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Biscuits pitching staff had allowed only five earned runs all season before Bennett Hostetler doubled off Logan Workman and Dalvy Rosario singled to give the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead. Paul McIntosh followed with an RBI groundout and Zach Zubia blasted his first career Double-A homer to highlight what became a five-run third inning and a 5-0 Blue Wahoos lead.

Staked to an early lead in his Blue Wahoos debut, starter Valente Bellozo (L, 0-1) allowed RBI singles to Dominic Keegan and Tanner Murray before a two-run homer from Heriberto Hernandez tied the game 5-5 in the bottom half of the third inning.

Bob Seymour broke the 5-5 tie in the fourth with a two-run single off Jeff Lindgren. Javier Sanoja singled in the top of the fifth against reliever Sean Hunley (W, 1-0) to draw to within a run, but that was as close as the Blue Wahoos would get.

Montgomery added a run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from Dru Baker, his fourth hit of the night, and a homer from Keegan in the sixth for a 10-6 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery against the Biscuits on SaturEditday. First pitch of game one from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 4:00.