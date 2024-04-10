Avery Stuckey Three Run Homer Helps Lift Northview 6-0 Over Choctaw

The Northview Lady Chiefs shut out Choctaw 6-0 Tuesday night in Fort Walton Beach.

The game was scoreless in the eighth inning. Avery Stuckey had a three run-homer to centerfield for the Chiefs, and Bailey Burkette was 3-4 including a three run single.

Jamison Gilman started the game in the circle for the Northview Chiefs, giving up one hit and no runs in three innings, striking out four and walking none. Mikayla went for four innings of scoreless ball in relief, surrendering two hits, striking out one and walking one.

The Lady Chiefs will travel to Milton at 6 p.m. Friday.

Pictured: Avery Stuckey had a three RBI bomb Tuesday night for the Northview Lady Chiefs. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.