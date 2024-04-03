Wahoos Beat M-Braves To Sweep Season-Opening Series

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos hammered Mississippi Braves pitching prospect Hurston Waldrep on Sunday afternoon, coasting to a 9-1 victory to improve to 3-0 on the young season.

With a season-opening weekend sweep, the Blue Wahoos are one win shy of tying a record set in 2021 for their best start in team history.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early with three runs in the first, highlighted by a two-run single from Sean Roby that would have otherwise been a three-run homer if not for a cross-up on the basepaths.

Jacob Berry and Roby added RBI singles in the second inning to extend the lead to 5-0, and Diego Infante launched an opposite-field solo homer in the third. Harrison Spohn’s first Double-A hit added another run to the total, bouncing the Braves’ #2 pitching prospect with 11 hits allowed and a 7-0 lead.

That would be more than enough for Pensacola starter Paul Campbell, who pitched 5.1 innings of one-run ball in his first start in nearly two years. The righty fanned five in his comeback performance from 2022 elbow surgery, and was backed up with scoreless relief from Jeff Lindgren, Zach McCambley and Austin Roberts.

A sellout crowd of 5,038 – the third sellout in as many games – enjoyed a surprise flyover from the Blue Angels and support aircraft Fat Albert in the sixth inning as the ace flyers made their Sunday afternoon tour over downtown Pensacola.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos hit the road Tuesday for a six-game series in Montgomery against the Biscuits.