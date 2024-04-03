Photos: North Escambia Area Eclipse

April 8, 2024

It was all about location as Monday afternoon’s eclipse was eclipsed by clouds over much of the North Escambia area.

For a NorthEscambai.com reader photos gallery, click here.

Residents in the southern part of the county had a better look at the celestial show, which reached its peak at 1:55 p.m. with coverage ranging from 76.6% in downtown Pensacola to 78.7% in Century to 79.6% in Atmore. The local area did not experience totality.

Mark you calendars…today was the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044 in the northwest. There will be another one in 2045 — and good new there. The North Escambia area will be in the path of totality on August 12, 2045.

NorthEscambia..com and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 