Photos: North Escambia Area Eclipse

It was all about location as Monday afternoon’s eclipse was eclipsed by clouds over much of the North Escambia area.

For a NorthEscambai.com reader photos gallery, click here.

Residents in the southern part of the county had a better look at the celestial show, which reached its peak at 1:55 p.m. with coverage ranging from 76.6% in downtown Pensacola to 78.7% in Century to 79.6% in Atmore. The local area did not experience totality.

Mark you calendars…today was the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044 in the northwest. There will be another one in 2045 — and good new there. The North Escambia area will be in the path of totality on August 12, 2045.

NorthEscambia..com and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge.