Tate Students Present Vocal Performances For School Board

Three talented Tate high School students performed this week for the Escambia County School Board.

Violet Manning was first, singing “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. She was followed by Max Troung, who sang “I’m Alive” from Next To Normal. Isabella Brown closed out the performance with an animated rendition of “Parents Lie” from Freaky Friday the Musical.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.