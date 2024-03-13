Tate Lady Aggies Beat Pine Forest 11-1 (With Gallery)

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the Pine Forest Eagles 11-1 Tuesday night at Tate.

Peyton Womack earned the win for the Aggies, going a complete game six innings. She surrendered one hit and one run, striking out nine and walking four.

Ellie Rudd took the loss for Pine Forest, giving up four runs and one hit in four innings while striking out one and walking six.

Lacy Wilson led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-4. Womack, Kara Wine, Amburleigh Laird, Olivea Latner, Kate Balagbagan and Aubree Jordan each added a hit.

Rudd led the Eagles at bat, going 1-3.

West Florida will beat Milton on Wednesday, and the Lady Aggies will travel to Niceville on Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.