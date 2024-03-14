Tate Falls To Crestview On The Road

March 14, 2024

The Crestview Bulldogs defeated the Tate Aggies 7-1 Wednesday night in Crestview.

Kaleb Posta took the loss for the Aggies, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out one and walking two over four innings.

Conner Hassell went 2-3 at bat for the Aggies with a double. Brayden Beck was 1-3 with one RBI, and Madox Land was 1-3. Sheppard Edgar went for one and a third inning on the mound, surrendering one hit and four runs, striking out one and walking three. Logan Kimmons tossed two-thirds of an inning, giving up one hit, no runs, striking out one and walking one.

Tate will be at Gulf Breeze Thursday at 7 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 