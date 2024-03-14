Tate Falls To Crestview On The Road

The Crestview Bulldogs defeated the Tate Aggies 7-1 Wednesday night in Crestview.

Kaleb Posta took the loss for the Aggies, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out one and walking two over four innings.

Conner Hassell went 2-3 at bat for the Aggies with a double. Brayden Beck was 1-3 with one RBI, and Madox Land was 1-3. Sheppard Edgar went for one and a third inning on the mound, surrendering one hit and four runs, striking out one and walking three. Logan Kimmons tossed two-thirds of an inning, giving up one hit, no runs, striking out one and walking one.

Tate will be at Gulf Breeze Thursday at 7 p.m.