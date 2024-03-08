Tate Falls To Arnold At Wahoos Stadium

Arnold 3, Tate 0 (Varsity)

The Tate Aggies fell 3-0 to Arnold Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Gabe Harrison took the loss for Tate. He went for two innings, surrendering three runs on three hits while striking out two and walking two. Znane Warrington threw four innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out seven and walking one.

Tate had one hit each from Ketch King, Kaleb Posta, Connor Hassell, and Madox Land.

The Aggies are scheduled to be back in action at Blue Wahoos Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. against Paxton.

Tate 8, Catholic 7 (Freshmen)