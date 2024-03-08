Tate Falls To Arnold At Wahoos Stadium

March 8, 2024

Arnold 3, Tate 0 (Varsity)

The Tate Aggies fell 3-0 to Arnold Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Gabe Harrison took the loss for Tate. He went for two innings, surrendering three runs on three hits while striking out two and walking two. Znane Warrington threw four innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out seven and walking one.

Tate had one hit each from Ketch King, Kaleb Posta, Connor Hassell, and Madox Land.

The Aggies are scheduled to be back in action at Blue Wahoos Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. against Paxton.

Tate 8, Catholic 7 (Freshmen)

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 