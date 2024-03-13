Tate Aggies Fall 5-4 To West Florida (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies fell to the West Florida Jaguars 5-4 Tuesday night at Tate.

Cramer earned the win for the Jags, giving up three hits and a run in four and one-third innings while striking out three and walking none.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Neal Croom started on the mound for the Aggies. He went four and two-thirds innings, giving up four hits and one run, striking out four and walking five. Nate Conners took the loss for the Aggies. In one and one-third innings, he gave up two runs on two hits, struck out one and walked two.

Bray Touchstone put the Aggies on the board in the first inning with a homerun to center field, scoring two runs. Maddox Land had a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the night.

Ketch King went 2-4 for Tate, and Clif Quiggins went 3-5.

Adam Geiger led the Jags at the plate, going 3-5.

The Tate Aggies travel to Crestview on Wednesday, and West Florida will host Choctaw on Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.