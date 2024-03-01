Tate Aggies Beat Pace 8-6

March 1, 2024

Tate 8, Pace 6 (Varsity)

The Tate Aggies defeated Pace 8-6 Thursday night at Tate.

Zane Warrington earned the Aggies’ win on the mound, giving up three hits and four runs in four innings while striking out one and walking one. Gabe Patterson started for Tate, surrendering one hit and two runs in three innings, striking out seven and walking three.

Conner Hassell went 3-4 with 2 RBIs for Tate. Madox Land, Bray Touchstone, Clif Quiggins, and Nate Ozuna each added a hit. Ozuna was 1-3 on the night with three RBIs.una each added a hit. Ozuna was 1-3 pm the night with three RBIs.

Tate improved to 3-0 on the young season while Pace dropped to 0-4.

Up next, Tate will travel to Navarre on March 5.

