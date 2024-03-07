Severe Storms Possible From Late Friday Into Saturday Morning

Severe storms will be possible late Friday evening into Saturday morning. The storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and perhaps a tornado.

Here is your official North Esambia area forecast:

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: A chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.