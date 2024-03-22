Retired Deputy Wayne Gulsby Inducted Into U.S. Police Canine Hall of Fame

Retired Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Wayne Gulsby of Molino was inducted into The United States Police Canine Association Region 1 Hall of Fame during a ceremony Thursday.

Gulsby’s law enforcement career began when he started working at the Escambia County Road Prison at age 20. Two years later, he transferred to the Escambia County Jail as a corrections officer. In 1001, he took over the only canine position in the jail, working with a single purpose K-9 named Magic. In 1992, he was promoted out of K-9 to the position of corporal at the jail.

While working at the jail, he attended the police academy at George Stone.

After completing the police academy at working at the jail for another nine years, he took a voluntary demotion with a pay cut to become a deputy sheriff. In 2000, he was partnered with a K-9 named Duke and assigned to the ECSO Street Crime Unit. He was assigned to do school searches and K-9 demonstrations.

He received numerous awards and certifications over the years.

Pictured: Retired Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Wayne Gulsby and his wife Abbie. Photos by Mary Land for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge