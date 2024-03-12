Republican Early Voting Turnout Apporaching 10% In Escambia County

Early voter turnout for the Republican Presidential Preference Primary in Escambia County was approaching 10% as polling places closed Tuesday evening.

There are 94,864 eligible Republican voters in Escambia County, and as of Tuesday turnout was 9.65%, or 9,150.

The busiest early voting location since last Saturday has been the Escambia County Extension Office in Cantonment with 536 early voters. The quietest has been the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century with just 19 early voters over three voting days.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following 10 locations:

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Pensacola

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Pensacola State College Building 17, 1000 College Pkwy, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

The Presidential Preference Primary is only available to voters registered in the Republican party. Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters can only vote in the party in which they are registered for primary elections.