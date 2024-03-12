Republican Early Voting Turnout Apporaching 10% In Escambia County
March 12, 2024
Early voter turnout for the Republican Presidential Preference Primary in Escambia County was approaching 10% as polling places closed Tuesday evening.
There are 94,864 eligible Republican voters in Escambia County, and as of Tuesday turnout was 9.65%, or 9,150.
The busiest early voting location since last Saturday has been the Escambia County Extension Office in Cantonment with 536 early voters. The quietest has been the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century with just 19 early voters over three voting days.
Early voting will continue through Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following 10 locations:
- Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino
- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Pensacola
- Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
- Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola
- Pensacola State College Building 17, 1000 College Pkwy, Pensacola
- Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola
- Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
The Presidential Preference Primary is only available to voters registered in the Republican party. Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters can only vote in the party in which they are registered for primary elections.
