Republican Early Voting Turnout Apporaching 10% In Escambia County

March 12, 2024

Early voter turnout for the Republican Presidential Preference Primary in Escambia County was approaching 10% as polling places closed Tuesday evening.

There are 94,864 eligible Republican voters in Escambia County, and as of Tuesday turnout was 9.65%, or 9,150.

The busiest early voting location since last Saturday has been the Escambia County Extension Office in Cantonment with 536 early voters. The quietest has been the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century with just 19 early voters over three voting days.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following 10 locations:

  • Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino
  • Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, 11000 University Parkway, Room 235, Pensacola
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
  • Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola
  • Pensacola State College Building 17, 1000 College Pkwy, Pensacola
  • Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola
  • Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

The Presidential Preference Primary is only available to voters registered in the Republican party. Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters can only vote in the party in which they are registered for primary elections.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 