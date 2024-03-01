Rain Likely For Friday, Possibly A Thunderstorm

March 1, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

