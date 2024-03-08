Rain And Thunderstorms Likely

Severe storms will be possible late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible with storms. In addition to the threat for severe weather, heavy rainfall capable of producing instances of flash flooding is possible across the area with 1 to 3 inches expected. Locally higher totals are possible.

Here is your official North Esambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.