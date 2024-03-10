Play Ball! Saturday Was Opening Day At Century, NEP And Molino

Saturday was opening day for the spring ball season at several local ballparks.

NEP Ball Park, Century Baseball Association at Showalter Park and the Molino Ballpark all celebrated opening day on Saturday. Skies were cloudy for festivities and games, but the rain had cleared.

Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park will mark its opening day on March 16.

Pictured: Opening day at Showalter Park in Century. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.