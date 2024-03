Pace Defeats Tate Lady Aggies 8-1

Pace defeated the Tate Aggies 8-1 Thursday night in Pace.

Jordan Smith took the loss for the Aggies, going six innings while giving up seven runs, 11 hits, striking out none and walking three.

Kara Wine went 1-3 for Tate with one RBI, and Peyton Womack added a hit for the Aggies.

The Lady Aggies are scheduled to be at Escambia Friday at 6 p.m.

File photo by Dellaina O’Donovan for NorthEscambia.com.