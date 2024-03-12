Northview Beats Baker 5-2, Tate Tops Fort Walton

Monday night, the Northview Chiefs beeat Baker, and the Tate Aggies topped Fort Walton.

Northview 5, Baker 2

Jamison Gilman struck out 10 Baker batters as the Northview Chiefs beat the Gators 5-2 Monday on a cool evening in Bratt.

Gilman gave up five hits and a run while walking two in six innings.

Fore more photos from Baker at Northview, click here.

Mikayl McAnnally pitched one inning in relief for the Chiefs, allowing two hits, one run and striking out three.

Gilan was 2-4 at the plate to lead the Chiefs at bat. McAnnally, Chloe Ragsdale, Daviona Randolph, and Riley Brooks drove in one run each.

Northview stole seven total bases during the game, with Gilman and Brooks stealing multiple bases.

Choctaw will be at Northview on Thursday, and the Lady Chiefs will travel to Jay Friday night.

Tate 6, Fort Walton 4

The Tate Lady Aggies beat Fort Walton Beach 6-4 Monday night in Cantonment.

Jordan Smith earned the win for the Aggies in seven innings, surrendering nine hits and four runs while striking out one and walking two.

At bat for Tate, Peyton Womack led with three hits with four at bats. Kara Wine had three RBIs. and Smith was 2-4.

The Lady Aggies will host Pine Forest on Tuesday and travel to Niceville on Thursday.

Pictured above and below: The Northview Chiefs beat Baker 5-2 Monday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.