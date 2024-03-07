Jim Allen Names Florida 4-H Speaking Contest Winners

Jim Allen Elementary School students participated in the Florida Power 4-H Speaking Contest. This contest promotes the skill of communicating your ideas in front of an audience. Students competed at the classroom level and the winners then went on to compete at the school level.

School winners were:

1st Place: Brady Echols

2nd Place: Michael Cooley

3rd Place Perfect Tie: David Craig & Jay Balabagan

