Group Living Facility Proposed For Molino

March 11, 2024

A group living facility acility is being proposed for Molino.

The facility would be located on 5.12 acres at 599 Mehard Road at the corner of Highway 95A.

According to a conditional use application filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee, owner Austin Conner is seeking a conditional use for an existing 8,074 square foot home as phase one of the facility.

The second phase would entail the additional “guest home for additional space for group residents”, acording to the application.

The application does not specify how the facility will be used other than “adult family care facility” and “group living facility”.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 