FWC Law Enforcement Report: Deer Regulation Violations, Escambia River Citations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

While conducting a resource inspection on an individual who was hunting, Lieutenant Lambert and Officer Hahr observed an antlered deer that did not meet antler point regulations. The subject’s brother admitted to shooting the deer and was charged with the violation.

Officer McHenry was patrolling the Escambia River and while checking people fishing, he conducted a resource inspection on a vessel where a fish was being filleted. Upon further inspection and admission by the vessel operator it was determined the fish was a redfish not landed in whole condition. The operator of the vessel was cited for the violation.

Officer McHenry responded to a report about a vessel that appeared to be abandoned on the Escambia River. The officer located the vessel and the owner and learned the vessel was purchased to restore but was not operational. The owner was cited for a vessel at risk of becoming derelict and instructed to move the vessel off state waters.

Officer Hahr responded to a request for assistance from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in searching for an adult subject who had not returned from a kayaking trip down a small creek. The creek traveled a remote area of a hunting club property that is not a navigable waterway. The subject’s mother called for help when her son’s phone died after leaving a message that he was cold, wet, and stranded on the creek bank. A sheriff’s office investigator located the subject’s position using a drone and provided Officer Hahr with the coordinates of his location. Officer Hahr located the man and assisted him in walking to the closest logging road where he was reunited with his family.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

(No Santa Rosa case information was submitted.)

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.