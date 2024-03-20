Escambia Republicans Overwhelmingly Pick Trump During Primary

March 20, 2024

Donald Trump was the winner of the Florida Republican Presidential Primary on Tuesday with about 81% of the vote.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, received 82.5% of the vote in Escambia County.

In Escambia County, Nikki Haley received 11.89%, and DeSantis garnered 4.07%. Both dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot. Under Florida law, a vote cast for any candidate nominee appearing on the ballot still counts as a vote for that candidate.

The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is for Republican voters only. There was no Democratic race as the party has already picked Joe Biden as their nominee.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 