Escambia Republicans Overwhelmingly Pick Trump During Primary

Donald Trump was the winner of the Florida Republican Presidential Primary on Tuesday with about 81% of the vote.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, received 82.5% of the vote in Escambia County.

In Escambia County, Nikki Haley received 11.89%, and DeSantis garnered 4.07%. Both dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot. Under Florida law, a vote cast for any candidate nominee appearing on the ballot still counts as a vote for that candidate.

The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is for Republican voters only. There was no Democratic race as the party has already picked Joe Biden as their nominee.