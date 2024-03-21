Cottage Hill Man Accused Of Local Burglary

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cottage Hill man Wednesday in connection with a local burglary.

Joshua Glenn Mobley, 34, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief $200 to $1,000, and second degree petit theft.

The ECSO said Mobley is responsible for a March 17 burglary in the 1000 block of Grenelefe Drive near McKenzie and Handy roads in Cottage Hill.

Mobley remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $15,000.