Century Council Votes To Close Street For Midget Wrestling At Local Bar

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to close a town street for a local bar’s midget wrestling event.

The vote was 4-0 with council president Dynette Lewis absent to close Ivey Street from 3-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. only told the council that Odom’s Bar made the request to close the street, but he never told the council the nature of the event before their vote.

According to online event posts by the bar and the promoter, Odom’s will host midget wrestling the night of March 23.

The town will charge Odom’s for the overtime call out pay of an employee twice — once to close the street and a second time to remove the barricades. For each callout, the bar will reimburse the town for a two hour minimum for the employee.

NorthEscambia.com graphic/file photo.