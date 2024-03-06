Cantonment Rotary Complete Water Safety Book Project Reaching 1,070 Elementary Students

The Cantonment Rotary Club recently completed its “Josh the Baby Otter” book project by reading the book to McArthur Elementary kindergarten students.

Club members have read to 1,070 students at 10 North Escambia area elementary schools since the project began last November.

The book “Josh The Baby Otter” teaches kids about water safety and about learning how to float.

“The Cantonment Rotary Club takes great pride in partnering with the local schools to help the kids understand the importance of water safety,” the club said. “The kids were very excited and each received a copy of the book along with a coloring book and stickers.”

