Cantonment Man Allegedly Pointed Gun At Ex-Girlfriend That Checked His Phone, ECSO Says

March 20, 2024

A Cantonment man is accused of pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend.

Avery Curtis Lockett, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The victim told Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies that Lockett had child porn on his phone and back his phone up to his laptop, according to an ECSO arrest report.

The victim said Lockett witnessed her on his phone, and an argument ensued. She alleged that he fired the gun into the bathroom floor before pointing the gun at her, the report states.

The report does not reflect any child pornography investigation, nor was Lockett Charged with any related offense.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 