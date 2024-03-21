Bike Battery Blamed For Gonzalez House Fire

Authorities say a lithium-ion battery was to blame for a house fire in Gonzalez.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 8700 block of Chemstrand Road Monday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke from the front door of the single-story home. A resident reported they heard a loud pop and discovered a small fire in the office. The resident was able to stop fire progression with a fire extinguisher, and ECFR was able to remove smoke from inside the home. The occupants were not displaced or injured.

ECFR conducted the investigation and determined a lithium-ion battery for a battery-powered bike caused the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.