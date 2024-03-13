As ‘Acting Superintendent’ Century Council Member Reports Four Sewage Spills To State

The Town of Century has reported four separate sewage spills that occurred over the past week.

The spills were reported to the Florida Department of Environmental (DEP) by council woman Alicia Johnson as “acting superintendent” of the town’s wastewater facilities.

According to the DEP, the town reported:

On March 8, a sewage lift station at the town’s wastewater treatment facility of Jefferson Avenue spilled an unknown quantity of treated wastewater, of which 50 gallons was recovered. The pump “failed due to incorrect maintenance”.

On March 9, an unknown volume of sewage was spilled at the town’s wastewater treatment plant on Jefferson Avenue because a “bypass pump was unable to keep up with heavy flow due to collapsed influent piping. None of the spill was recovered, but the area was washed down.

On March 11, the wastewater treatment plant lift station that failed on March 8 overflowed “several times during the repair process”. (The town actually reported the spill began March 11 and ended March 9 but named the incident “Effluent spill 3-11-2″)

On March 10, an unknown volume of untreated wastewater was spilled at the Century Correctional Institution on Tedder Road due to pumps that failed because they were clogged with debris. None of the spillage was recovered, and lime was applied.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.