Accidental Cooking Fire Sparked Davisville Mobile Home Blaze That Injured Two, ECFR Says

March 7, 2024

Escambia Fire Rescue has determined the cause of a mobile home fire that injured two people in Davisville Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 12:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of West Highway 4, just off Highway 97, in Davisville.

The fire in the single wide mobile home was determined to have originated as an accidental cooking fire, according to ECFR.

Two people were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 